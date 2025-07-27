The San Francisco 49ers are currently participating in training camp as they gear up for the 2025 season. The 49ers are hoping to bounce back from a 2024 campaign that was marred by injuries and regression from up and down the roster, and ultimately ended with the team missing the playoffs.

Some fans were concerned when quarterback Brock Purdy missed a day of training camp last week; however, the team got a positive update in that regard on Sunday.

“Hearing that Brock Purdy is back at 49ers camp and will practice today. He was excused from Friday’s work for personal reason, the team said. It was anticipated then that he would miss only the one practice,” reported Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area on X, formerly Twitter.

The 49ers signed Purdy to a mammoth extension that made him one of the NFL's highest-paid quarterbacks earlier this offseason.

Can the 49ers bounce back?

The 49ers are hoping to bounce back in 2025 from the disaster that was the 2024 season, which ultimately ended with the team missing the playoffs altogether following their Super Bowl run the previous year.

When healthy, the 49ers have one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the NFL; however, the “if” in that statement has become an increasingly large caveat in recent seasons, with several key players missing significant chunks of the 2024 campaign.

There is also still doubt from some sectors of the NFL world as to whether or not Purdy is worth the extension he signed with the team, and if he is capable of leading a team to a Super Bowl.

Purdy very nearly did just that in the 2023-24 season, when the 49ers lost to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime of that year's big game. It remains to be seen whether Purdy can lead the 49ers back to that stage moving forward.

In any case, the 49ers are slated to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 on the road vs the Seattle Seahawks. The preseason slate will get underway on August 9 at home against the Denver Broncos.