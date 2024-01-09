Suns forward Yuta Watanabe is a key piece for the Suns when he shoots the ball well. He opened up to ClutchPoints about his season.

Yuta Watanabe is a Japanese basketball star who signed with the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Watanabe is in his sixth NBA season and is reuniting with Kevin Durant, whom he played with for 26 games before the superstar's trade to the Suns.

Now, Yuta Watanabe sat down with ClutchPoints to discuss his shooting slump that has kept him out of the rotation, appreciation for fans, Durant and his teammates, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

*This story has been edited lightly for clarity.

Trevor Booth: Is there anything more you wanted to say?

Yuta Watanabe: “I pretty much said what I [wanted to say]. I just wanna echo that I really appreciate this organization for staying with me, the way I’ve been performing on the court, I know I’m disappointing a lot of guys. But like I said, my teammates and coaching staff always talking to me, tell me they’re with me and [they have confidence in me].

“I really appreciate that type of communication. I just got to be better. I know I can be better, so that’s the frustration…I’m not making excuses or anything…”

Booth: Definitely. What are your thoughts on Kevin’s year so far? He’s shooting [47.7 percent] from [3-point range, (which leads the NBA)?] That kind of deal?

Watanabe: “Yeah (laughs)…Watching him every day, every night, I’m always grateful that I can watch him as my teammate. What he does, obviously, in the game, but also in the practice, I feel like he never takes it for granted. He always comes in, works really hard, working on his game, and he’s like 36 years old and still putting up numbers like that. That’s really impressive. I have a lot of things to learn from him, so I’m very grateful to have him as my teammate.”

Booth: It seems there is a lot of people who question him, he gets a lot of [criticism] in the media. How is he as a leader in that role?

Watanabe: “He’s a great leader. I don’t know why people question him, stuff like that. I was with him last year in Brooklyn, now, in here (in Phoenix). He’s not like, vocal vocal. He talks a lot, but he’s not like vocal, vocal. Every time his teammates make a play, he’s so hyped. Sometimes, he slaps hands so hard. I remember I was making shots and he was so hyped up and we had a high-five, that was so hard my left arm went numb after that for like an hour. That’s the kind of who he is. He’s always happy for his teammates. A guy like Kevin Durant showing that type of support, always motivates us. He’s a great leader, great person, great teammate to have. So like I said, I’m very grateful that he’s my teammate and I can get to learn from him.”

Booth: How about (Devin Booker) and Brad, too?

Watanabe: “Them, too. Especially Book, he’s a really vocal guy too. He’s always talking. No matter what, he’s always talking. Brad, too. We had a tough game last night. It was very frustrating that we lost. But after the game, Brad (started) talking, and we were listening. That type of leadership we have right now, that's really amazing. So we are definitely going in the right direction now, and I'm really excited what we can do in these next three, four months.”