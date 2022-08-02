The Legend of Sword and Fairy 7 arrives in the West. Here are the Sword and Fairy Together Forever Release Date, Trailer, & Gameplay Details.

Sword and Fairy Together Forever Release Date: August 4, 2022

Sword and Fairy Together Forever is coming out on PC, PS4, and PS5 on August 4, 2022. The game is also known as The Legend of Sword and Fairy 7 on PC and in Eastern markets.

Story

Sword and Fairy Together Forever is the first Sword and Fairy game to come out of the series. Albeit being the eighth game in the franchise, this entry is a good spot for new players to come in as its events happen years after the events of the previous games. In Sword and Fairy Together Forever, the god Xiu Wu has been bested by demons, so he escapes to the human realm. A chosen child is actually the reincarnation of a powerful god, so he must be protected from the demons that hunt him.

With the help of Yue Qingshu, a human that discovers Xiu Wu in his flight from the demons, the god has to enlist the help of several spirits to drive away these demons from the human realm.

Gameplay

Sword and Fairy games are RPG with a heavy emphasis on action. Players can command a party of characters while commanding the actions of one character at a time. There are many locations to explore and NPCs to meet, many of which could become valuable members of your party. The game also boasts an upgrade system for its weapons and gear, allowing you to vanquish higher-level foes with ease. Speaking of enemies, the game features a lot of colorful beasts and monsters for your party to overcome.

Being heavy into Chinese drama, Chinese mythology, and fantasy elements, the game also has a lot of cutscenes that conveniently serve as exposition for the game’s dense lore and story.