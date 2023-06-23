A stretch big man who brings firepower from the perimeter on offense and rim protection on defense, Taylor Hendricks finds himself as a top-10 pick after being drafted No. 9 overall by the Utah Jazz in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The role of frontcourt players in the NBA is constantly changing, and many teams around the league are always looking for guys like Hendricks who can be a true perimeter-to-post big man. Defense is what really sticks out in the UCF product's game, as Hendricks protects the paint at a high rate and is also able to stay in front of opponents out on the perimeter.

Having a 7'1″ wingspan and still growing his game on both ends of the floor, there is a lot to like about Utah's pick.

Here is everything you need to know about the newest member of the Jazz as Hendricks becomes the first UCF product to become a first-round pick.

Taylor Hendricks' Pre-College Basketball Career

Growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Taylor Hendricks initially played high school basketball with the likes of Scottie Barnes, Vernon Carey Jr. and fellow 2023 NBA Draft prospect Jett Howard. Afte transferring to Calvary Christian Academy after his sophomore year, Hendricks helped lead his team to a state title as a junior and was named the Broward County Player of the Year as a senior. A four-star recruit, Hendricks received offers from all the big schools in his area such as Florida, Florida State and Miami (FL). However, it was UCF that got the last laugh, as he became the highest-ranked recruit in school history.

Taylor Hendricks' College Basketball Career

Playing in 34 games with UCF, Taylor Hendricks finished his freshman season averaging 15.1 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.7 blocks while shooting 39.4 percent from three-point range. Hendricks started in all 34 games he played in with the Golden Knights and very quickly made a name for himself as an elite-level rebounder and shot blocker who could not just hit shots from deep, but be a real three-point shooting threat.

Recording five double-doubles as a freshman, Hendricks was named to the AAC All-Freshman Team and earned Second-Team All-AAC honors as well. His best game of the season came against Eastern Carolina in March, as Hendricks recorded a career-high 25 points on 9-15 shooting, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Despite many around the country not focusing on UCF basketball whatsoever, Hendricks caught the attention of many NBA personnel early on in his freshman season. Proving to have a sustainable jump shot from the perimeter and thriving in pick-and-roll situations, the 6'8″ power forward cemented himself as a first-round pick. The Jazz are getting a strong-minded big man who will instantly make an impact in their frontcourt.

Taylor Hendricks' NBA Draft Fit With Jazz

Having the ability to play out on the perimeter offensively is what really makes Taylor Hendricks an intriguing fit with the Jazz. What he brings defensively is already known and proven, but Hendricks is continuing to improve as a shooter and the progress he made with his touch around the rim on offense is noticeable. Pick-and-roll sets are utilized constantly through out the NBA, and with Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler and Co. by his side, Hendricks has a chance to really make a difference in Utah early on in his career.

At just 19 years old and still getting better in every aspect of his game, Hendricks has a chance to truly be an All-Rookie performer. There is no doubt that he will make his presence felt on the defensive end of the floor, and it would not be shocking to see Hendricks lead all rookies in blocked shots this upcoming season. He's quick, he's agile and he has a high understanding for where to be as a defensive big man, which is why the Jazz are lucky to have the 6'8″ big man. This is going to be quite the frontcourt in Utah.