The New York Mets faced a troubling reality after their 11-9 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Friday. New York had dropped 14 of the last 16 games as a brutal slump derailed a promising season, knocking the team out of the division race.

Francisco Lindor addressed the Mets’ struggles after New York lost its fifth straight series following Thursday's 4-3 defeat to the Braves. But the veteran shortstop helped rally the troops, leading the Mets to a 3-1 win over the Mariners Saturday, snapping a three-game skid.

Lindor also made MLB history in the game after picking up his 20th stolen base of the season. With the swipe, he became the first shortstop ever with five 20/20 seasons, per Talkin Baseball.

Francisco Lindor is now the first shortstop in MLB history with five 20/20 seasons! pic.twitter.com/oNVPSXl06Y — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 16, 2025

The five-time All-Star slapped a single to left in the seventh inning, moving Brett Baty over to third. With Juan Soto at the plate, Lindor took off for second base, easily beating the throw from Platinum Glove catcher Cal Raleigh.

Francisco Lindor sparks rare Mets win

Jimmy Rollins and Hanley Ramirez each had four 20/20 seasons as shortstops. Although Ramirez had a fifth after transitioning to third base. Alex Rodriguez had six 20/20 seasons but three came after he joined the New York Yankees and switched to third.

This is Lindor’s third 20/20 campaign with the Mets. He’s now two shy of the franchise record held by Darryl Strawberry and Howard Johnson, who both had five 20/20 seasons with the team.

Strawberry and Johnson were the last Mets teammates to accomplish the feat in the same year. The duo made the 20/20 club together in the 1988 season. However, 37 years later, Lindor and Juan Soto could join them in franchise lore. Lindor has already reached the threshold and Soto is just one stolen base away from his own 20/20 campaign.

Earlier this season, Lindor joined an exclusive club highlighting his rare power/speed combo. The Gold Glove winner became the third shortstop in baseball history to record 200 career home runs and 200 steals, joining Derek Jeter and Jimmy Rollins.

While Lindor is putting together another excellent season, with 24 homers, 70 RBI, 82 runs scored, 20 stolen bases and 3.4 bWAR in 121 games, the Mets continue to struggle. Saturday’s victory over the Mariners was just New York’s third win since July 27.

The Mets held a 1.5-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East less than three weeks ago but the team is just 3-14 since. New York now trails Philadelphia by five games in the division.