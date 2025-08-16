Despite last week's 30-9 preseason opening loss to the Denver Broncos, there weren't too many people around the San Francisco 49ers concerned about the outcome. Saturday's matchup in Las Vegas against the Raiders would be a little bit of a better indicator of how the team looks heading into the regular season. With the score knotted at 19 in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter, 49ers kicker Jake Moody stepped on the field to attempt a 59-yard field goal for the win. Well, Moody once again nailed a game winner, as ClutchPoints shared the team's reactions on X (formerly Twitter), as well as their fans' takes.

“Jake Moody with a 59-yard FG to win the game for the 49ers,” posted the sports website on Saturday evening.

It was Moody's fifth and final successful field goal of the game. Once again, Moody has stepped in when San Francisco needed him. Head coach Kyle Shanahan has had reliable kickers during his entire time at the helm in San Francisco, and it feels like Moody is the next long-term answer at the position. As long as the 49ers perform to their expectations this year, Moody will likely be in position for at least a couple more game winners this season. Will the former Michigan Wolverine continue to prove himself under pressure?

49ers look to improve on tough 2024 campaign

Heading into 2024, many considered the 49ers to be a serious playoff contender. The team was just as talented as the roster that made it to Super Bowl LVIII two Februarys ago. However, injuries plagued the team, and many contributors regressed at least to an extent while they were healthy. Now, heading into 2025, the hope is the extra rest provided by no postseason football, as well as a few transactions made by the Niners' front office, will help Shanahan and his team back into the playoffs.

Entering his third season as San Francisco's kicker, Moody was one of those who took a step back in 2024. After going 21-of-25 his rookie season, Moody only made 24 of his 34 attempts last year. The 70.6 completion percentage will not cut it in 2025. So far, it looks like Moody is back on track. As long as that is the case, then the Niners could be back in business, just like so many expect them to be.