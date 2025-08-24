One slight topic of concern for the Baltimore Ravens as of late has been the foot injury recently sustained by quarterback and two-time league MVP Lamar Jackson. While the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, Ravens fans understandably want the team to be extra cautious with the regular season just a couple of weeks away.

Still, recently, John Harbaugh confirmed that the injury will not sideline Jackson at upcoming Ravens practices.

“Yes, absolutely,” Harbaugh said when asked if Jackson will practice on Monday, per Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official team website. “Unless he doesn't want to. He is Lamar.”

Jackson sat out the Ravens recent preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

The injury occurred when Jackson got his foot stepped on during a practice last week, which caused him to miss the team's next practice on Thursday.

However, thankfully, the ailment does not appear to be anything too serious.

Crisis averted for the Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are currently gearing up for their most anticipated season in over a decade, with the core of the last several years still intact as well as several key new additions, including former Green Bay Packers star cornerback Jaire Alexander.

All of the moves have been in an attempt to give Jackson the best supporting cast possible as the former two-time league MVP looks to deliver Baltimore its first Super Bowl since the 2012-13 season.

Jackson remains a freak of nature at the quarterback position, constantly keeping defenses guessing with his combination of otherwordly running ability along with extremely accurate downfield passing, an area that he has improved significantly throughout the course of his future Hall of Fame career.

If they are able to stay relatively healthy, the Ravens may not get a better chance at a Super Bowl in the Jackson era than they will have in the upcoming 2025 NFL season.

In any case, the Ravens are set to kick off their 2025 NFL season on the road against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's AFC divisional game, which Buffalo won in tight fashion. That game is slated for September 7 in prime time from Buffalo.