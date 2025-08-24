The Minnesota Vikings have been very active on the trade market during the preseason, and that continued on Sunday morning. Minnesota sent backup quarterback Sam Howell to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fifth-round pick in 2026 and a seventh-round pick in 2027.

Shortly after the trade, the Vikings agreed to a contract with veteran signal caller Carson Wentz to add depth to the quarterback room.

After this deal, which lands them a very valuable asset in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Vikings may not be done. All of the draft capital that they have acquired recently could be used in another deal to acquire Carolina Panthers wide receiver Adam Thielen, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, getting the Panthers on board could be a bit of a challenge.

“By adding an extra pick via trade this morning, the Vikings now have added ammunition to go trade for a wide receiver,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “They have inquired on former Vikings WR Adam Thielen, but Carolina has been reluctant to deal the respected and productive veteran.”

The Vikings are looking for wide receiver help because of a multitude of injuries in that room heading into the season. Justin Jefferson has been dealing with a hamstring injury while Jalen Nailor has been working through a hand injury, and both have missed some time during training camp and the preseason. Jordan Addison is healthy, but he will miss the first three games of the season due to suspension.

None of that is good news when you're trying to break in a new quarterback like the Vikings are with JJ McCarthy, so adding a reliable veteran presence like Thielen would be a big boost. The former Second Team All-Pro had the best years of his career in Minnesota, and a reunion would be in the best interest of both sides.

The Vikings also could afford to move on from Howell thanks to the great preseason performance of Max Brosmer, who went undrafted after playing last season at the University of Minnesota. Brosmer has been a standout this preseason and Kevin O'Connell is clearly confident that he is a capable backup to McCarthy.