The Minnesota Vikings made a trade, sending Sam Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round and 2027 seventh-round pick. Right after the trade, the Vikings signed Carson Wentz to the team, and many were wondering why they made that corresponding move.

There were a few reasons why they did so, according to The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

“Why trade Sam Howell and sign Carson Wentz? The Vikings have a ton of faith in Max Brosmer with what he’s shown/proved. Philly also needed a No. 3. Wentz has previous experience with Rams system, and prior relationship with Josh McCown. Adds vet voice in the room,” Lewis wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Wentz spent some time with the Rams in 2023, playing in two games. He will be a nice addition to the Vikings quarterback room, and he can help J.J. McCarthy as he goes through this season as the starter. The Vikings have also spoken highly of Bromser through the preseason, and head coach Kevin O'Connell showed him some praise after their final game.

“I had high expectations for him,” O'Connell said, denying any surprise. “One of those things where we went into the draft with him being a guy that we really, really liked throughout the process.”

It looks like the Vikings have their quarterback room figured out as they head into the regular season.

Vikings gearing up for regular season

Though the Vikings made some changes in the quarterback room, they may be looking to make some additions in other areas of the team, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“By adding an extra pick via trade this morning, the Vikings now have added ammunition to go trade for a wide receiver. They have inquired on former Vikings WR Adam Thielen, but Carolina has been reluctant to deal the respected and productive veteran,” Schefter wrote.

The Vikings have some questions at receiver, with Jordan Addison expected to miss time due to suspension, and Jalen Nailor is dealing with a hand injury. At this point, Justin Jefferson will be carrying a heavy load, and adding someone like Thielen could help take the pressure off him.

The Panthers have been reluctant to trade Thielen, so the Vikings will have to look somewhere else for help at receiver. No one quite knows what the Vikings offense will look like this season, especially with McCarthy taking over at quarterback with Sam Darnold moving on from the team.