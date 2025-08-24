It was a rough outing for Shedeur Sanders during the Cleveland Browns' preseason game vs the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Sanders was sacked five times and completed just three of his six pass attempts for 14 yards.

It was Sanders' first time back on the field since sustaining an oblique injury at a recent Browns practice, and although things didn't go according to plan on Saturday, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout is still confident about his place in the franchise moving forward.

“I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong — they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It's not my decision,” said Sanders, per ESPN News Services.

Sanders also spoke on how he tries to deal with adversity amid rough games like Saturday's.

“In the heat of the battle, you want to be that alpha,” Sanders said. “You want to be that dog. You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive. So of course, small things, of course frustrate, but that's what happens when you want to be a player to be able to change a franchise.”

A big decision for the Browns

The Browns are among many NFL teams making cuts to their rosters as they finalize their 53-man crew for the upcoming season.

At the current moment, the Browns have four quarterbacks on the team, including Sanders, Joe Flacco (who will be the team's starting quarterback), Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Recently, Flacco also weighed in on Sanders' struggles during Saturday's contest.

“That's part of being a rookie,” Flacco said. “You're going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don't think are ideal. … It's part of the game — part of what makes a football player is learning how to deal with those situations and learning from them. So listen, we've all been there. It's part of the game.”

The Browns will kick off their regular season on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.