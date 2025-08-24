It was a rough outing for Shedeur Sanders during the Cleveland Browns' preseason game vs the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday. Sanders was sacked five times and completed just three of his six pass attempts for 14 yards.

It was Sanders' first time back on the field since sustaining an oblique injury at a recent Browns practice, and although things didn't go according to plan on Saturday, the former Colorado Buffaloes standout is still confident about his place in the franchise moving forward.

“I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team. If you ask anybody on the team, would they feel like they belong — they belong in their own eyes. I feel like I do, but I'm my own player. I think about myself in a high regard, of course. It's not my decision,” said Sanders, per ESPN News Services.

Sanders also spoke on how he tries to deal with adversity amid rough games like Saturday's.

“In the heat of the battle, you want to be that alpha,” Sanders said. “You want to be that dog. You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive. So of course, small things, of course frustrate, but that's what happens when you want to be a player to be able to change a franchise.”

A big decision for the Browns

Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field
Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Browns are among many NFL teams making cuts to their rosters as they finalize their 53-man crew for the upcoming season.

At the current moment, the Browns have four quarterbacks on the team, including Sanders, Joe Flacco (who will be the team's starting quarterback), Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

Recently, Flacco also weighed in on Sanders' struggles during Saturday's contest.

“That's part of being a rookie,” Flacco said. “You're going to get thrown into situations that maybe you don't think are ideal. … It's part of the game — part of what makes a football player is learning how to deal with those situations and learning from them. So listen, we've all been there. It's part of the game.”

The Browns will kick off their regular season on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

More Cleveland Browns News
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) passes the ball before the game at Bank of America Stadium.
Myles Garrett as QB1? Browns defensive star pulls off wild throwing featGerard Angelo Samillano ·
Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the background
Browns’ Joe Flacco sends sincere message after Shedeur Sanders’ tough preseason finaleJosue Pavon ·
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field.
Camera captures Shedeur Sanders’ reaction to getting subbed out vs. RamsLorenzo J Reyna ·
Derek Carr (4) walks the field before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Caesars Superdome with Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the background
Derek Carr has questions for the Browns over latest Shedeur Sanders decisionJosue Pavon ·
Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) enters the field before the game between the Browns and the Los Angeles Rams at Huntington Bank Field
Browns’ Shedeur Sanders drops ‘obvious’ take on 53-man roster spotJosue Pavon ·
Browns managing and principal partner Jimmy Haslam, left, and executive vice president, football operations & general manager Andrew Berry, middle, and executive vice president, partner JW Johnson watch during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
Browns GM views 4 QB room as an ‘opportunity’, not a ‘problem’Josue Pavon ·