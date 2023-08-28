Team USA's Tyrese Haliburton has been one of the best players at the 2023 FIBA World Cup for USA Basketball. But how does the 23-year-old All-Star feel about coming off the bench for Team USA? He shared his thoughts postgame after Team USA's 109-81 win over Greece to move to a 2-0 record at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

“When you play for Team USA, it’s so much bigger than you… The legends that came off the bench before us, we’re no better than them,” Haliburton said. “You’ve got to understand it, and understand that’s part of building the culture here for Team USA. They’ve been able to do that […] and we’re just trying to continue that. “

Sacrifice has been a big theme of USA Basketball in the past, and it continues to be moving forward. With so much depth on the USA Basketball roster, certain players will naturally have to sacrifice their playing time and touches based on what they usually get at the NBA level.

That's part of what makes international play so special and has provided a positive experience for so many superstars in the past. The lessons Haliburton learns through this experience should help make him an even better leader when he returns to a young Indiana Pacers team that he'll need to guide both on and off the court next season.

Despite coming off the bench again, Team USA's Tyrese Haliburton stuffed the stat sheet in the win over Greece, scoring 9 points with 3 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 rebounds.

Austin Reaves, who has shown a special connection in the second-unit for the United States with Haliburton early on, led Team USA in scoring with 15 points off the bench.

The United States will finish up the first round of play in the 2023 FIBA World Cup against Jordan on Wednesday, August 30th.