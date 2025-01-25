Tennessee basketball received some major news on guard Jordan Gainey's status ahead of the clash with No. 1 Auburn. The No. 6 Volunteers have had a solid start to their vaunted SEC schedule. While the team suffered a brutal first loss of the season against No. 8 Florida, Rick Barnes' team has rebounded with several wins over ranked opponents since that defeat.

However, Tennessee is about to hit a brutal stretch of its schedule and needs to be at full health. Fortunately, the Volunteers got some encouraging news on guard Jordan Gainey.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the senior plans to go through shootaround after being listed as questionable with flu-like symptoms. Gainey has not missed a game for Rick Barnes' team so far this season.

Tennessee basketball needs Jordan Gainey if it is going to pull the upset

The Tucson, Arizona native has been critical to Tennessee's excellent season so far. Gainey is averaging 11.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. That scoring tally is third on this team behind two All-American caliber guards in Chaz Lanier and Zakai Zeigler. Gainey has continued this stellar play in the SEC and will remain vital for a program vying for its first Final Four in school history.

The Volunteers were close last year, making the Elite Eight before being eliminated by eventual Runner-Up Purdue. This year's team was projected to be very good, but there were questions about how Tennessee would replace the scoring of All-American guard Dalton Knecht. Chaz Lanier has successfully filled that void. Through 19 games, the grad transfer from North Florida is a prime candidate for SEC Player of the Year.

Lanier is averaging 18.4 points per game on a staggering 42.6% from the three-point range. Tennessee basketball's strength, however, is still its defense. The Volunteers are third in the nation in points allowed per game, a trend that has mostly continued into the SEC play. But that defense will be tested over these next four games.

After its trip to No. 1 Auburn, Tennessee will host No. 9 Kentucky, No. 5 Florida, and No. 22 Missouri. That slate reflects why the SEC is far and away the best basketball conference in the country.

Going 3-1 during this stretch would likely move Rick Barnes' team up the rankings. But it all starts against No. 1 Auburn. And the Tigers have looked the part of the best team in the country this season. Tennessee must play its best game to pull this upset. Having Jordan Gainey goes a long way towards giving the Volunteers a chance.