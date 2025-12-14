The Green Bay Packers are preparing for Week 15 with some cautious optimism around their backfield, and all signs point to Josh Jacobs being available when it matters.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jacobs is expected to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos despite being listed as questionable with a knee injury. The veteran running back did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, a decision rooted more in management than panic. Green Bay has another game just six days later against the Chicago Bears, and the team clearly wants to balance urgency with preservation.

Still, the expectation remains that Jacobs will suit up. Jacobs has been the engine of the Packers’ offense this season, providing consistency and physicality behind a young passing attack. He has led Green Bay in rushing attempts and yards in multiple games, often serving as the stabilizer when things get messy offensively.

If Jacobs can go, even in a slightly limited role, it changes how defenses have to play the Packers. There’s also movement behind him. Backup running back Emanuel Wilson is also listed as questionable, though for very different reasons. Schefter reported that Wilson showed up at the team facility on Saturday, battling a virus, was sent home, and given medication. The team will determine his availability on Sunday based on how he feels.

That leaves Green Bay potentially thin at running back if either situation takes a turn. For now, all indications suggest Jacobs will try to power through the knee issue. That tracks with how he’s operated all season, tough, reliable, and willing to carry the load. The Packers are still very much alive in the playoff picture, and games like this one matter.