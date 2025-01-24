ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers have been the best of the best in the SEC this season. Auburn and Tennessee are both on track to be top-two seeds in the coming NCAA Tournament. Both teams were extremely strong in nonconference play. Auburn's only loss of the season was at Duke, arguably the best loss of any team in the country. Tennessee didn't lose a single nonconference game before losing at Florida and Vanderbilt in SEC play. These are two heavyweight teams in hot pursuit of the SEC championship, which would very likely bring about a No. 1 seed in March Madness. Auburn is unbeaten in SEC play and has a two-game lead in the loss column over the Vols. It's only January — there are still several weeks to go before the SEC Tournament and then Selection Sunday — but if Tennessee wants to win or share the SEC regular-season championship in 2025, it probably needs to win this game. Auburn (5-0) and 5-1 Alabama are the only two SEC teams with fewer than two losses in conference play. Tennessee is tied for third with three other teams. The main question right now in the SEC title race is if Auburn will come back to the field, enabling the two- and three-loss teams to get back into the hunt. This game might give us an indication of whether that will happen.

One big story connected to this game is the potential availability of Auburn star big man Johni Broome. The National Player of the Year candidate suffered an ankle injury almost two weeks ago. Auburn has managed to win in Broome's absence, but it stands to reason that the Tigers will be vulnerable against elite opposition without Broome on the floor. There is skepticism about Broome's availability for this game. Auburn has ample reason to be cautious and make sure Broome is close to 100-percent ready to play, instead of rushing him into the starting lineup. It doesn't seem likely that Broome will play, but you can simply do a lineup check before the game to make sure. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl has said Broome is a “game-time decision.”

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

The likely absence of Johni Broome should make a big difference in the outcome of this game. It's true that Auburn won its last two games without Broome, but Mississippi State and Georgia are not nearly as good or tough as Tennessee is. The Vols have some really good wins away from home this season, most notably a true road win at Illinois, so they are not going to be intimidated by the Auburn crowd.

Why Auburn Will Cover The Spread/Win

Auburn has proved that it can win without Johni Broome. The Tigers are deep, skilled, and fearless. They have a lot of resources and have found many different ways to win this season. They have earned a lot of respect.

Final Tennessee-Auburn Prediction & Pick

Auburn is bound to lose at some point against a good team if it doesn't get Johni Broome back in the lineup. Take Tennessee if you see that Broome won't play. Wait for confirmation that he won't play, however. Don't make the play now.

Final Tennessee-Auburn Prediction & Pick: Tennessee +7.5