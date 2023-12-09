18-time Grand Slam winner and ESPN tennis analyst Chris Evert has started treatment after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time.

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert won't be working at the Australian Open after being diagnosed with cancer for the second time, per ESPN.

Evert, an 18-time Grand Slam winner, is a regular on the ESPN panel for all Majors. But, she now has to undergo more treatment. Evert released a statement and sounded positive, saying she caught the cancer in its early stages:

“While this is a diagnosis I never wanted to hear, I once again feel fortunate that it was caught early,” she said in the statement. “Based on a PET CT scan, I underwent another robotic surgery this past week. Doctors found cancer cells in the same pelvic region. All cells were removed, and I have begun another round of chemotherapy.”

Chris Evert said she will be joining her colleagues for the other three Majors of the 2024 season despite missing out on the festivities in Melbourne. While cancer is always a serious matter, it sounds like Evert should have no issues beating it for a second time as she continues to do chemotherapy.

The 68-year-old was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the mid-1990s and stayed as the world No. 1 for a whopping 260 weeks during her career. Evert clearly thrived on clay, winning the French Open seven times.

In 2011, Chris Evert joined the ESPN team and has been a mainstay in their tennis broadcast ever since.

“I encourage everyone to know your family history and advocate for yourself,” Evert said in the statement, per ESPN. “Early detection saves lives. Be thankful for your health this holiday season.”