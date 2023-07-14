The Novak Djokovic train continues to steamroll through Wimbledon as the four-time defending champion reached his fifth straight final at the All England Club with a semifinal win over Jannik Sinner. Djokovic's straight-set win made history and puts him in a position to join an elite club with a win in the final.

Sunday's final will be Djokovic's 35th Grand Slam singles final, passing Chris Evert for the most by any man or woman in tennis history, according to Tennis TV. A win in the final would be his fifth straight Wimbledon title and eighth overall, putting him in a tie with Bjorn Borg and Roger Federer for the former and with Federer for the latter achievement.

Djokovic is proving to be unbeatable on grass yet again, dropping two sets the entire tournament. He is also an impressive 6-0 in tiebreaks, having finished off Sinner in the third set of their semifinal match with some extra points.

Djokovic has now won 34 consecutive matches at Wimbledon, the third most behind Borg's 41 and Federer's 40. A win on Sunday would put him in a position to break the record at next year's Wimbledon should he reach the final again.

After winning both the Australian and French Open this year, Novak Djokovic is trying to make it three in three for the year with another Wimbledon triumph. It would be his 24th Grand Slam title, matching Margeret Court for the most by any tennis player in the history of the sport. He'll meet either Carlos Alcaraz or Daniil Medvedev in the final.