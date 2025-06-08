On Saturday, Coco Gauff collected her second Grand Slam title and first at the French Open, knocking off Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to lift the trophy in Paris. Everyone was thrilled for Gauff as she fell to the clay on match point, including Spike Lee sitting in the stadium and Gauff's parents in her coaching box.

Gauff also had family watching back home, and they were thrilled to see her victory. The young American star posted their reaction on her Instagram after winning the title.

Gauff had to use her fight and competitive spirit to come back in this match against the No. 1-ranked player in the world. Sabalenka took the first set in the best-of-three contest in a tiebreak after exchanging multiple breaks of serve with Gauff, but the 21-year old was the steadier of the two from that point on.

Gauff dominated the second set, winning 6-2, before the decisive third set got very tight. Gauff went up an early break before Sabalenka evened the score at three games apiece. However, Gauff responded to losing her serve with a break to love, taking a 4-3 lead which she took to the finish line, winning the set 6-4.

Gauff also beat Sabalenka in the 2023 U.S. Open in three sets, also after losing the first set. That match had a lot of the same patterns that this one did, with Sabalenka losing her cool emotionally while the much steadier Gauff found her way to the finish line first.

Now, the two will head off to Wimbledon, both looking for their first Grand Slam title on the grass courts of London. Gauff has never even reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon while Sabalenka has been a semifinalist before, but missed the 2024 edition with a shoulder injury.

Gauff is now the clear No. 2 player in the world rankings, but is still a wide margin behind Sabalenka. However, Gauff also has a big lead over No. 3 Jessica Pegula after earning 2,000 ranking points for winning Roland Garros.