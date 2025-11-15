The Clemson football team got a huge win on Friday night over Louisville. Following that victory, Clemson improved to 5-5 on the season, and 4-4 in the ACC. Clemson's victory put them in contention for yet another bowl berth.

“(With) Clemson's win at Louisville, the Tigers only have to defeat Furman or South Carolina to earn their 21st consecutive bowl berth, the nation's 4th longest current active streak,” On3 reporter Brett McMurphy wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Tigers defeated Louisville by a 20-19 score. Clemson has now won back-to-back games over the Cardinals, and Florida State.

Clemson has now won four of its last six games, after struggling to start the season.

Clemson football's coach Dabo Swinney has been frustrated this season

Clemson is led by veteran coach Dabo Swinney, who has been at the program for more than a decade. Swinney has won national championships at Clemson, but times recently have been more difficult.

The Tigers made the College Football Playoff in 2024, but they won't be returning this year. Swinney and his team have lost some disappointing games this year, including to Georgia Tech and Duke.

Swinney has called this season for changes to how games are officiated. The Clemson coach thinks that officials should be held more accountable for decisions made during games. His criticism has sometimes landed him in hot water.

Following a loss to Duke, Swinney roasted the refs.

“Some critical penalties,” Swinney said after that game, per ESPN. “I don't even know what to say about the last call. Y'all saw it. It shouldn't come down to that. We had plenty of opportunities to win the game, but that's one of the worst calls I've ever seen in a game, ever, in my entire coaching career. Ever.”

Clemson football was fined $10,000 and issued a public reprimand by the ACC for those comments.

“Swinney's postgame comments regarding the officiating were in direct violation of the ACC Sportsmanship Policy that states: ‘Public criticism of officials or public comments evaluating the officiating of particular contests is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics. Individuals associated with the athletics program are prohibited, therefore, from commenting while acting in an official capacity on officiating other than directly to the Conference office,'” the ACC said in a statement.

Clemson's next game is against Furman on November 22.