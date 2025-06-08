Carlos Alcaraz pulled off an incredible comeback to win the French Open on Sunday. He was down two sets to none, facing championship point, and still pulled away to win. Alcaraz has now won five Grand Slam titles at just 22 years old, a feat not even matched by golf's greatest modern winner. The PGA Tour congratulated Alcaraz on the win, comparing him to Tiger Woods' incredible major championship career.

5 majors by age 22. Not even Tiger Woods did that. Congratulations, @CarlosAlcaraz 👏 pic.twitter.com/fJuhO0k8dd — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title at the 2022 U.S. Open, beating Casper Ruud in four sets at just 19 years old. It was Alcaraz's seventh career Grand Slam appearance and second time at Arthur Ashe. Woods won the 1997 Masters Tournament at 21 years old in his seventh career major championship and third time at Augusta National.

Because golfers traditionally have longer careers than tennis players, there is less of a rush to turn pro. When Woods was 18, he won his first of three consecutive U.S. Amateur titles, which had been considered majors in previous generations. Alcaraz took his first spin around the pro Grand Slam circuit at 18.

Woods won his fifth major championship when he was 24 years old, beating Bob May at the PGA Championship. While winning five did take him two extra years, Woods has completed the Career Grand Slam by then. His first four major wins represented the four legs of the Grand Slam. Alcaraz has yet to complete his own Career Grand Slam, missing only the Australian Open.

The cleaner comparisons for Alcaraz are, of course, other tennis players. He won on Sunday at 22 years, one month, and three days. That is the exact age Rafael Nadal was when he won his fifth Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 2008. That was Nadal's 18th Grand Slam appearance. Alcaraz is on an incredible trajectory that has him in the conversation with some of this generation's greatest athletes.