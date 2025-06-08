Carlos Alcaraz won his second consecutive French Open on Sunday with an epic five-set victory over Jannik Sinner on the clay courts of Roland Garros. After losing the first two sets and facing three championship points in the fourth set, Alcaraz ended up lifting the trophy in an incredible 4-6 6-7, 6-4, 7-6, 7-6 victory.

The final lasted five hours and 29 minutes, the second-longest major final ever. It only trails the five-hour, 53-minute Australian Open final in 2012 between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. After the epic affair was over, Alcaraz had a nice message for Sinner during the trophy ceremony.

“Jannik, it is amazing the level you have,” Alcaraz said. “Congratulations for an amazing two weeks, an amazing tournament. To you, your team, I know the hard work you're putting in every day, it is huge. Honestly, I know how hard you're chasing this tournament, every tournament, I'm sure you're going to be champion not once but many times. It's a privilege to share the court with you at every tournament, making history with you.”

Sinner and Alcaraz have already played their fair share of classics during their careers, but this one easily tops the list. It was the first Grand Slam final between the two young champions, and will go down as one of the best matches in the history of tennis.

Once again, Alcaraz came through in the clutch when the lights were the brightest. He has still only lost one fifth set in his career and now has his first comeback from two sets down. The Spaniard has also never lost a major final, improving to 5-0 in the final match of the biggest tournaments. Only Roger Federer, who won his first seven, has a better record in major finals to start his career.

This match stamped these two as the two best players currently in men's tennis. After all of the epic battles that they have waged against each other over the last few years, they finally have a classic in a Grand Slam final to look back on. And not only was it an epic marathon, but it is one they may never be able to top no matter how hard they try.