World No. 2 and American phenom Coco Gauff put an end to Aryna Sabalenka's dominance at the French Open on Saturday, beating the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour in three sets, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4.

This is just Gauff's second Grand Slam trophy, having won the 2023 US Open in New York on home soil. The youngster fell to the ground in utter disbelief after taking down Sabalenka:

Awesome stuff from Gauff. You can see she was visibly emotional following the victory. Winning Majors is the goal of every tennis player, and the Florida native has now done it twice. Her road to the final wasn't easy, needing to eliminate several ranked opponents along the way, including fellow American Madison Keys.

There was major wind in Paris for this match, and it affected both players. Coco Gauff managed to bounce back from a gut-wrenching first-set loss, overcoming Sabalenka's powerful forehand. Gauff was in the 2022 final against Iga Swiatek, but lost that one. She admitted there were doubts heading into this edition and voiced she was “going through a lot” in 2022.

Via France24:

“I was going through a lot of things when I lost in this final three years ago. I'm just happy to be here,” said Coco Gauff.

“I didn't think honestly that I could do it… I think I was lying to myself that I definitely could do it.”

This victory was also revenge for Gauff against Sabalenka, who beat her in the Madrid Open final just before Roland Garros. It wasn't a banner day for the Belarusian, committing 70 unforced errors.

“Obviously it hurts so much, especially after such a tough two weeks when I played such great tennis in these terrible conditions,” said Sabalenka, whose unforced error tally in the final was the highest by any player in a women's match this tournament.

“To show such terrible tennis in the final, it does really hurt.”

Gauff now holds a 6-5 edge in the H2H with Sabalenka and just added $2.89 million to her '25 earnings.

Not bad.