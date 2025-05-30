After spring football finished up, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is certainly focused on finalizing his roster as he gets ready for the upcoming season. However, he has been getting into tennis in his free time, and was taking notes from none other than the great Carlos Alcaraz on Friday.

Alcaraz was playing the prime time session on Court Philippe Chatrier for his third-round match against Damir Dzumhur and, as usual, was putting on a show. The Spaniard rolled through the first two sets, 6-1 6-3, and Sanders took note and gave him a shoutout on social media.

“@carlosalcaraz is awesome! Watching him put on a show,” Sanders wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm studying all the pros so when I make my debut as PRIME BLACKENROW I understand how the game is really played. Much Love and respect Carlos!”

The defending Roland Garros champion is off and running in his title defense as he seeks his fifth Grand Slam title overall and his second at the French Open. He cruised through his first two rounds for the most part, losing just one set to Hungarian Fabian Marozsan in the second round.

If Sanders is going to get into tennis and become a serious player, Alcaraz is a great example to learn from. The 22-year old has all of the skills in the bag. He is the fastest player on tour and is one of the best defenders as a result, and he also has some of the best forehand firepower and touch at the net of anyone in the world.

All of those skills make Alcaraz the favorite to win the French Open on the men's side, followed closely by World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Those two have split the last five Grand Slams (three for Sinner, two for Alcaraz) and it would be a surprise if anyone else were to come out on top.

Alcaraz has a nice draw moving forward for his title defense as well. If he closes out Dzumhur, he will take on No. 13 seed Ben Shelton in the Round of 16 on Sunday.