Coco Gauff is all smiles and laughs at the French Open. On Monday, Gauff laughed off a racket mix-up to cruise to a first-round win over Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2.

On Tuesday, she talked about a moment in 2019 when she exchanged funny DMs with Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, per Bleacher Report. She initially ghosted him and hilariously looked back at it.

“I think I did well at Wimbleton in 2019, and Alcaraz DM'd me saying “hey Coco, do you remember me?” because we won the Junior Fed Cup at the same time, both our countries, and I didn't remember him. So I didn't respond, obviously, like 4 or 5, or maybe 6 years later. He won the US Open. Then I DM'd congratulations. But if you look at our DM's, our spread is like, “Hey, do you remember me?” and me DM'ing his congratulations. I felt bad that I didn't respond.”

This Coco and Alcaraz interaction is hilarious 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1kbbuSl9Aw — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gauff sharing funny moments comes at a time when the pressure is on her to reclaim her spot at the top. Earlier in the month, Gauff was eliminated in the Italian Open, her second straight tournament loss.

In 2023, she became the youngest woman to win the US Open since Tracy Austin. She also won the 2024 WTA Finals for a record prize of $4.8 million.

Alcaraz is the youngest man to be the No. 1 player in ATP history. He has won two Grand Slam titles (US Open and Wimbledon) and played in the gold medal game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Article Continues Below

It turns out Gauff and Alcaraz have remained tight ever since.

The friendship between Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz

The ghosting incident aside, Gauff and Alcaraz are seen together at key moments. Each moment showcases their mutual respect and the unique contributions they bring to the game.

They were seen at Roland Garros, the home of the French Open. Gauff and Alcaraz exchange high fives and messages of support while also reliving how they first met.

Ain't it funny that friendships are made?