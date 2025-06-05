This year's French Open is officially guaranteed to have a new women's champion. Four-time trophy-winner Iga Swiatek wasn't able to overcome Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals to make it back to the championship round, falling to the World No. 1 in three sets, 6(1)-7, 6-4, 0-6.

“I think I lost my intensity a bit,” Swiatek said dejectedly. “She just played pretty strong, as in the first set, but I didn't react to that well and just couldn't push back.”

The World No. 5, who was on a 26-match winning streak at Roland-Garros, had an 8-4 record in head-to-head competition against Sabalenka, seemingly having an advantage over her opponent. But despite both players having serve woes early, Sabalenka was able to bounce back stronger and take the first set. Swiatek asserted her dominance in the second set, but she knew it ultimately wouldn't be enough.

“Well, I remember missing two backhands when she broke me [the] first time [in the third set], and she still served really well,” Swiatek said. “I feel like I served the same, and she read my serve much better, so I probably won less points on the return. I don't really know.”

🎙️ "I lost my intensity a bit." Iga Swiatek reflects on her semifinal defeat to Sabalenka at #RolandGarros.

The 24-year-old also referenced how this latest misstep is in line with her other struggles throughout the 2025 season, including a surprising straight-set loss at the Italian Open.

“I think I already changed my mindset before this tournament,” Swiatek explained. “Losing early in Rome gave me some time and perspective, so I wasn't really thinking about [WTA] points here at this tournament.

“Obviously, looking at the math, I lost many points right now, but I know that it doesn't really matter,” Swiatek continued. “Any of us can win this tournament, and we start every tournament from the beginning. So I'm just going to try to do my job and focus on just getting progress and learning new stuff on grass right now.”

Swiatek seemingly landed on an optimistic note, expressing gratitude for the previous successes she's had at the French Open.

“I love playing here, so I'm happy that I was fortunate enough to play so many great tournaments here,” Swiatek concluded. “Even this one, I feel like I played better than the weeks before. For sure, I'm just happy that I have this place to come back to every year and just try to push myself.”