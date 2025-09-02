Jannik Sinner is one of the brightest stars in the tennis world. In an era dominated by players like Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, Sinner is the top-ranked man in the sport. He cruised into the quarterfinals of the US Open yet again, setting the table for back-to-back wins at the major. However, Drake might have just jinxed the Italian star by making just one bet.

Drake is one of the most popular celebrities in the sports world. He has connections across the industry and makes bold claims in the form of the bets he decides to put on his social media pages. The celebrity posted a screenshot of his latest wager; a $300,000 bet on Sinner to win the US Open. If he is right, the estimated payout from Stake is $507,000, a big win, even for him.

However, Drake has become popular for the “curse” that he puts on players and teams when he makes bets. The celebrity accused Justin Bieber after he was on the wrong side of a bet early in the NHL season. The rapper has found himself on the losing end of multiple bets that have seen him lose hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to Express Sports' Yasmin Syed, Sinner's task to win another US Open title has a new obstacle.

Article Continues Below

“Jannik Sinner is going to have to overcome a serious jinx if he wants to defend his US Open title now,” Syed said.

Looking at the bracket heading into the quarterfinals, Sinner's road is not as hard as it used to be. Alcaraz and Djokovic could meet each other in the semifinal, leaving just one left for Sinner in the final. However, the Italian superstar has to take down two players within the top 25 to get there, including a quarterfinal match with Lorenzo Mussetti.

Fans are excited to see Sinner continue his title defense. Unfortunately, Drake's bet might be the final nail in the coffin when it comes to his chances at a repeat.