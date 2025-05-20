Drake is not having the best luck lately. From losing his rap battle with Kendrick Lamar, and now losing out on $1 million. This time, however, he is pointing fingers at fellow Toronto native Justin Bieber.

The pop star was joined by his wife, Hailey Bieber, to watch the Toronto Maple Leafs play against the Florida Panthers. In photos circulating on social media, the Biebers appeared calm while watching the game — except when the Maple Leafs were down by three — with Justin wearing a large red jacket, a fur hat, and black sunglasses. Hailey wore a blue Maple Leafs zip-up jacket and a black tank top.

Justin and Hailey Bieber at the Maple Leafs VS Florida Panthers game in Toronto, Canada (May 18)

The Leafs ended up only scoring once and lost the game by 6-1 to the Panthers. That outcome did not make Drake happy as he bet $1 million on the Leafs winning. He took to his Instagram Story to share what he thought was the reason behind the Leafs coming up short.

“Bieber curse…” Drizzy wrote on his Instagram Story.

If the Leafs had won, the rapper was looking to receive a $2.13 million payout.

Drake blamed Justin Bieber for the Maple Leafs' brutal game 7 loss to the Panthers 😅

While Drake was jokingly bothered by the loss, Bieber was just happy that they made it as far as they did.

“I don’t remember a time in my life when I haven’t been obsessed with the leafsssss,” Bieber wrote on Instagram following the Leafs' loss to the Panthers. “This year we made it farther than we have in so long and im happy about that. I can be patient cuz I know this is the team to do it.”

What Drake has to say about the “Drake Curse”

Funny enough, Drake is notorious for jinxing teams so there wasn't a lot of backlash from the Beliebers.

In 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Drake was rooting for the Leafs and they lost to the Boston Bruins. That same year, the Toronto Raptors won the NBA Finals against the 76ers. However, during the playoffs he wore a 76ers jersey and Philly and believed he cursed the team.

Outside of his home teams, Drake has also “cursed” Conor McGregor who had a fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 as well as Serena Williams in 2015 for the U.S. Open despite the tennis star being a favorite.

The rapper recently commented on the fact that he has also been talked about as a curse to sports teams.

In promotion of his partnership with Stake, the rapper spoke about his bad luck.

“I feel like I don’t play sports, whether I picked the wrong team or not, if I could get out there and win for all your favorite teams, I would,” he said.

“The Drake curse is funny to me,” he admitted. “First of all, the Toronto Raptors are NBA champions. If there was a Drake curse, Kawhi [Leonard] would’ve never hit that shot, we would’ve never beat the Warriors. There is no Drake curse, but it’s funny, though.”

Drake admitted that sports betting is not his talent but he looks to strike gold one day.

“I am a flawed sports better,” Drizzy said. “I will not deny that. That’s not my gift. I’ll let everybody roll with it. I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because my slips do not cash out. But one day I’m gonna have a parlay that’s insane.”