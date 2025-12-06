Since October, Zach Collins hasn't suited up for the Chicago Bulls due to a left scaphoid fracture. However, Collins was given the green light to play in his first game against the Indiana Pacers on Friday, per the NBA Injury Report.

Additionally, he will be playing with Coby White, Patrick Williams, and Dalen Terry after they were on the injured list. Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu, Kevin Huerter, Tre Jones, Isaac Okoro, and Noa Essengue are listed as out.

Essengue is out due to a season-ending shoulder injury that will require surgery. The Bulls come into the game against the Pacers with a 9-12 record and a five-game losing streak. Also, many of their key players have been injured, depriving them of depth and flexibility.

Last year, Collins played in his first season in Chicago after arriving from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade. Ultimately, he finished the season averaging 6.4 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Given that the Bulls are not a team known for defense, the addition and return of Collins come at a good time. Additionally, Collins provides many attributes that work in Chicago's favor.

The Bulls can do much better with a healthy Zach Collins .

In addition to his known defensive prowess, Collins is a valuable asset on offense. That is especially true when it comes to shooting, playmaking, and depth/versatility.

When it comes to shooting, Collins is an effective three-point shooter. In return, he fits right in the current offensive scheme of spacing the floor and creating opportunities. With that said, Collins is an effective passer as well and looks for opportunities to get others involved.

Then, he can transition back into his role as the backup center for Nikola Vucevic, who has been carrying much of the load in the paint. Also, he can play at the power forward position when needed.