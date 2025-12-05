The Los Angeles Clippers recently released Chris Paul from the roster after reports indicated that he had been in several disagreements with the coaching staff and front office. In a recent comment talking about possibly signing with a new organization this season, Paul reveals that he's “scarred” by what transpired in L.A.

Paul, who is 40 years old, claimed that he's staying fit in case another team wants to sign him at any point in the 2025-26 campaign. However, he doesn't appear to be rushing an opportunity, after saying he's still trying to process what happened with the Clippers, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.

“I'm just staying ready,” said Chris Paul. “I'm hooping right now. I don't know what's next. I'm still scarred by it all. Still processing everything. But I'm staying ready.”

The 21-year veteran played 16 games before the Clippers decided to let him go. He was playing the fewest minutes in his entire career, averaging just 14.3 minutes per contest. When he saw the court, Chris Paul was averaging just 2.9 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 32.1% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.

Chris Paul was let go shortly after he announced he planned on retiring at the end of the 2025-26 season. So, the Clippers' decision to release him came as a shock to many. It was a situation that had many former players call out the organization for releasing the 12-time All-Star.

We'll see if another team plans on signing Chris Paul or not. It could take some time, as it's possible a playoff contender in need of a point guard could call Paul late in the season. But only time will tell.