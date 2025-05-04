Coco Gauff remained positive after falling to Aryna Sabalenka in straight sets at the Madrid Open final Saturday, calling the performance a “step in the right direction” as she continues her 2025 campaign.

Sabalenka, the world No. 1, secured her third Madrid title with a 6-3, 7-6 (3) win over Gauff. It marked Sabalenka’s third tournament win of the season and her 20th career title, tying Petra Kvitova for most all-time wins at the Madrid event.

Gauff, 21, battled back from an early 4-1 deficit and erased a championship point in the second set, but her rally fell short in the tiebreaker. The match was her first final appearance since winning the 2023 U.S. Open and included a strong semifinal performance over Iga Swiatek.

Despite the loss, Gauff praised her opponent and highlighted her own progress.

“I think it’s four straight finals for you … Congratulations to you for all the success you are having,” Gauff said to Sabalenka during the trophy ceremony, as reported by Ffione Wynee of BBC Sports . “This has been a step in the right direction for me. It is one of my favorite cities and tournaments to come to, and hopefully we can go on and win more from here.”

Gauff, ranked No. 4, would have moved up to No. 2 with a victory. She had not dropped a set all week before the final and is now 9-2 in tour-level finals.

Sabalenka’s win improved her head-to-head record with Gauff to 5-5. The Belarusian, 26, credited her team for supporting her during what she called an “emotional” finish.

“It was a really tough match,” Sabalenka said, via the Associated Press. “At the end of the second set it was really intense and I was very emotional. I am happy I was able to handle my emotions.”

The women’s final concluded Saturday ahead of Sunday’s men’s final between Casper Ruud and Jack Draper.