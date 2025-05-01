Over a month, Coco Gauff suffered a hard loss at Indian Wells to being back on top of her game.

Gauff came from behind to defeat Mirra Andreeva and advance to the semifinals at the Madrid Open, per John Berkok of Tennis.com.

Gauff was a double set point down in the first set. Then she dominated her way to a 7-5, 6-1 victory. Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in the semifinals on Thursday.

In her on-court interview, Gauff was asked to rate her performance against Andreeva out of 10.

“Definitely, like, a nine,” she said. “I think I really played well and was able to stay composed even when I was facing set points, so I'm really happy with how I played today.”

Gauff is the No. 4 ranked player in the world, whereas Swiatek is the defending Madrid Open champion. She has had quite the experience during the Open.

Gauff compelled a fan to tattoo her autograph after her comeback second-round win over Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine. She also told fans about the “insanity” the players were experiencing following a freak power outage.

Now, with a win, she is poised to potentially dethrone Swiatek as the No. 2 player in the world, a success in what has been a mixed year thus far.

Coco Gauff's modest season

Gauff has a string of successes and struggles in 2025. Earlier in the year, she advanced to the quarterfinal of the Australian Open before losing to Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Gauff advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open a few weeks ago before being defeated by Jasmine Paolini. Despite these fairly decent performances, Gauff went out early events in other major tournaments.

In addition to Indian Wells, she went out early in the Qatar Open and Dubai Championships. Furthermore, Gauff separated from her doubles partner, Jessica Pegula, after Pegula wanted to limit her involvement in doubles.

Overall, a win at Madrid would certainly enhance Gauff's standing.