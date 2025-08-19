The Baltimore Ravens are hoping for another MVP season out of quarterback Lamar Jackson when the 2025 NFL season gets underway in a few weeks. Jackson very nearly won the third such award of his career last season but ultimately lost out on the honors to Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen.

While Jackson has largely remained a picture of health during his stint with the Ravens, Baltimore fans still are thankful to have a serviceable backup option in Cooper Rush, who joined the team this offseason on a two-year deal and is one of the league's better backups.

Recently, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made a big announcement as it pertains to Rush's status for Baltimore's upcoming preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

“Harbaugh said Cooper Rush will likely start Saturday against Commanders. Said he’ll likely handle the player participation like the second preseason game in Dallas,” reported Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

With all due respect to Rush, Ravens fans will probably be hoping that Saturday is the last time they see him in 2025 (unless of course the team is up by so many points that Jackson no longer needs to be in the game, or if they have already clinched their playoff positioning).

Is this the year for the Ravens?

The Ravens are one of the league's best-run franchises, having consistently been in the playoff mix for the better part of the last three decades amid changing quarterbacks, coaches, and the like.

Lamar Jackson is the first true superstar quarterback that Baltimore has had in its history, but he has yet to capture that elusive Super Bowl title, or even make it to the big game to begin with.

Last year, the Ravens lost to the Buffalo Bills in a hard-fought divisional round playoff game despite having routed them earlier in the season.

This offseason, the Ravens made some big additions, including adding cornerback Jaire Alexander from the Green Bay Packers to what was already a defense loaded with star talent.

In any case, the Ravens will get another shot at the Bills when the two teams kick off their respective seasons against one another on September 7 in Buffalo.