Arguably no team in the NBA has had a more dramatic 2025 so far than the Dallas Mavericks. The front office traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers right under Mark Cuban's nose. In the aftermath of the blockbuster deal, Cuban and the rest of the franchise faced backlash from their fanbase. Now, his team's lineup features Anthony Davis and rookie forward Cooper Flagg.

Cuban's new role with the Mavericks has been up in the air as the team undergoes changes. Multiple reports clashed over the details of his responsibilities. Some said that his responsibilities wouldn't change all that much. However, others said that he would not be as involved in the decision-making as in the past. The result has been confusion and mystery surrounding the team.

In order to clear things up, ESPN NBA Insiders Tim McMahon and Tim Bontemps both offered their perspective on The Hoop Collective. According to them, the owner's understanding of his new contract was that he would have control over the team. However, those reports and Cuban's interpretations are not right.

Article Continues Below

“Mark Cuban was telling everybody who would listen that was the case, but it was not in the actual contract,” McMahon said. “And then Cuban's claim was that there was language that the NBA made them removed from the contract. And again, I'm told the language that was that ended up being removed from the contract was just that Cuban was allowed to sit in on all basketball operations meetings, not that he was in charge.”

“I heard from the beginning the idea that Mark Cuban was going to be running the team going forward was never accurate,” Bontemps added.

All eyes are on Dallas as the team prepares for the 2025-26 season. There is a lot of pressure on Davis to perform and Flagg to build on his Summer League performance. However, Cuban and the rest of the Mavericks' ownership still need to figure out how things will work moving forward.

More Dallas Mavericks News
Kyrie Irving as a video game character in NBA 2K.
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving receives official NBA 2K26 ratingJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum.
Kendrick Perkins sends Anthony Davis warning to Mavericks’ opponentsJackson Stone ·
Dallas Mavericks logo in middle, Mavericks Dereck Lively II dunking a basketball on right, Mavericks Daniel Gafford dunking a basketball on left.
Mavericks’ Dereck Lively II-Daniel Gafford decision will significantly impact futureJoey Mistretta ·
Mavericks PJ Washington looking serious with question marks everywhere.
The Mavericks have one massive PJ Washington contract decision to makeJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) passes after a stealing the ball from Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) during the first quarter at FedExForum.
Mavericks’ latest Dereck Lively II update is crucial after offseason surgeryYasmin Edañol ·
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center.
Dallas Mavericks 2025-26 season predictions after NBA schedule releaseRishav Bhat ·