New York Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown dismissed speculation surrounding quarterback Jameis Winston’s future with the team, making it clear Tuesday that the veteran remains firmly in the Giants’ plans.

During a media session, Brown addressed reports linking Winston to possible trade discussions.

“Appreciate people that are interested, but Jameis is a New York Giant,” Brown told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

In a video captured by The Athletic’s Charlotte Carroll, Brown elaborated on Winston’s presence and value within the organization.

“With the way that he’s going about his business from day one, he’s made it very intentional about the fact that he wants to be here and he wants to be here for the long haul, teammates love him,” Brown said. “His preparation process whether it’s the off-field things that he does in terms of building relations, bible study, things in the locker room, galvanizing the group together – not just the quarterback room, but the offense as a whole.

Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown on trade buzz: “Appreciate that people are interested but Jameis (Winston) is a New York Giant.” Sounds like Winston is here to stay. Which makes sense given the 2-year contract that he signed this spring. pic.twitter.com/op9oBfPfLA — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) August 19, 2025

“He’s also been a really good example of how to be a pro and handle the basics of prehab, rehab, and postgame care. So, I’m happy he’s here and he’s going to continue to do those things. He hasn’t wavered and been shaken by any distraction at all.”

Giants assistant GM reaffirms Jameis Winston’s role despite trade rumors

Article Continues Below

Winston, 31, enters his first season with the Giants after a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2024. Last season, he appeared in 12 games, throwing for 2,121 yards with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, completing 61.1 percent of his passes. His passer rating stood at 80.6.

The former No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft signed a two-year, $8 million deal with New York earlier this offseason, a contract that could reach up to $16 million with incentives. Winston has been competing alongside rookie Jaxson Dart and veteran Russell Wilson in training camp and the preseason.

In Saturday’s 31-12 preseason win over the New York Jets, Winston completed six of 11 passes for 110 yards. Dart went 14-for-16 with 137 yards and a touchdown, while Wilson finished four-of-seven for 108 yards with one interception.

The Giants are seeking to rebound from a league-worst 3–14 record in 2024. Under head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the team has overhauled its quarterback room in preparation for the 2025 campaign. Brown’s comments reinforce that Winston will continue to be part of that effort rather than a candidate to be moved.

New York closes out its preseason schedule Thursday night against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. The Giants will then open the regular season Sept. 7 on the road against the Washington Commanders.