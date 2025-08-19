Much of the focus on the Cleveland Browns this offseason and throughout the preseason has been on the offensive side of the ball and specifically the quarterbacks, but the defense ran into a bit of a problem during Tuesday's practice. Star cornerback Denzel Ward left practice early after talking to trainers.

It appeared to be a right shoulder or arm injury for Ward, according to Zac Jackson of The Athletic.

“Denzel Ward was injured during practice today,” Jackson reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Looked like right shoulder / arm. After several minutes of talking with trainers, Ward walked inside on his own.”

The Browns can't afford to have any injuries on either side of the ball if they want to be competitive in an AFC North division that projects to be loaded with talent this season, so Cleveland will be hoping that this is just a minor injury and that Ward can get back on the practice field very soon.

Cleveland is already working with a limited cornerback room after Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in training camp, so Ward's role becomes that much more important with one of the projected starters out of the lineup.

The Ohio State product had a stellar season in 2024, making 16 starts before being selected to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in his career. He also led the NFL with 19 pass breakups and tallied a pair of interceptions.

Cleveland will likely be relying on its defense to carry it through a lot of games. The Browns are lacking in talent on the offensive side of the ball, and another year with multiple starting quarterbacks feels likely after Joe Flacco was officially named the Week 1 starter on Monday.

Having their stars, like Ward and Myles Garrett, on the field and available to bring their best is paramount for the Browns to reach their goals this season, so Cleveland fans will be eagerly awaiting an update on their star corner.