Coco Gauff has received plenty of love from fans throughout her rapid rise in the tennis world, but what happened at the 2025 Madrid Open took admiration to a whole new level.

Following her second-round win at the tournament, Gauff was doing what she often does—signing autographs for a line of excited supporters. But one fan had something far more permanent in mind. She asked Gauff to sign her arm, promising to have the signature turned into a real tattoo. Gauff, visibly surprised, smiled and agreed, thinking it might just be a fun moment. What she didn’t expect was for the fan to actually follow through just hours later.

The fan returned soon after, proudly showing off a freshly inked tattoo of Gauff’s signature, accompanied by a portrait sketch of the tennis star on her forearm. The surreal moment was captured in a now-viral video posted on social media, showing Gauff’s stunned reaction as she stared in disbelief at the tattoo.

“I thought she was joking,” Gauff said, reposting the video with the caption: “She really did it. Madrid energy is unmatched.”

The Madrid Coco Puffs don’t play 😭 (📸: Coco’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/nARV8glKjU — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) April 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The moment has since spread across the tennis community online, with fans and commentators praising the gesture as a testament to Gauff’s growing influence and popularity—particularly among young audiences. It also reflects the deep connection she has built with fans, both on and off the court.

While athletes often get cheers and selfies, this show of loyalty left a mark—literally. As Coco Gauff continues her campaign in Madrid, it’s clear she’s not only chasing titles but also leaving a lasting impression far beyond the tennis courts.