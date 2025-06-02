Stefano Vukov, former coach of 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, has launched an appeal against the one-year suspension handed to him by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) over alleged abusive conduct. The WTA issued the ban in February 2025 after concluding an investigation into claims of verbal and psychological abuse toward Rybakina.

The investigation found that Vukov used derogatory language and exerted excessive pressure on Rybakina, reportedly causing her frequent illness. Sources say he called the 25-year-old “stupid” and told her she would “still be picking potatoes in Russia” if not for him.

The WTA’s disciplinary action prevents Vukov from coaching at tournaments, holding credentials, or entering player-only areas. However, the rules still allow him to coach Rybakina off-site and attend matches as a regular spectator.

Rybakina has publicly defended her former coach. She insisted he “never mistreated me” and voiced disappointment over both the WTA’s ruling and the investigation process.

After the WTA suspended Vukov, Rybakina turned to former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanišević. That coaching partnership ended shortly after the Australian Open, reportedly due to the complications caused by Vukov’s situation.

Vukov now seeks to overturn the ban through the WTA’s private arbitration process, the only resolution path allowed under Tour regulations. The WTA has declined to comment on the case, citing confidentiality rules tied to ongoing arbitration.

As the appeal moves forward, players, coaches, and fans closely follow the situation and its potential impact on coach-athlete dynamics and behavioral standards in the sport.

Despite the controversy, Rybakina continues to impress on the court. She recently won the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg, claiming her ninth career WTA title after a three-set victory over Liudmila Samsonova. The win marked her first title in more than a year and hinted at a return to peak form.

At the 2025 French Open, Rybakina reached the fourth round but lost to defending champion Iga Świątek in a tight three-set battle, 1-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Currently ranked No. 11 in the world, Rybakina’s accolades include the 2022 Wimbledon title, a runner-up finish at the 2023 Australian Open, and WTA 1000 trophies in Indian Wells and Rome.

With Vukov’s appeal underway, the tennis world waits to see how the case could shape the future of coach conduct enforcement.