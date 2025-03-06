Naomi Osaka started strong with an ace on Stadium Court at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on Wednesday evening, but the match quickly turned into an uphill battle for the four-time Grand Slam champion. She surrendered an early break to Camila Osorio in the opening set and dropped her serve twice more, ultimately falling 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open. The victory marked Osorio's first main draw win at Indian Wells.

After the match, Osaka didn’t hold back, calling her performance against Camila Osorio—where she racked up over 50 unforced errors in just two sets—the worst of her career. “Worst match I've ever played in my life. Wow I'm so sorry to everyone who watched that.”

Naomi Osaka's 2025 is off to a bad start

Osaka, who won the Indian Wells title in 2018, had been sidelined since withdrawing in Melbourne with an abdominal strain. However, she struggled to shake off the rust against Osorio, exiting in just 91 minutes on Court 1.

The 27-year-old aimed for a fresh start in 2025 following her return from maternity leave, which was cut short by injury at the China Open last fall. Despite reaching the final in her season debut, she had to withdraw from the ASB Classic championship match against Clara Tauson.

The injury resurfaced at the Australian Open, forcing Osaka to retire in the third round against Belinda Bencic after impressive victories over Caroline Garcia and No. 20 seed Karolina Muchova.

After skipping the entire Middle East Swing, Osaka appeared to be in peak condition for the tournament that launched her breakthrough 2018 season. However, a late lapse in the opening set allowed Osorio, a former world No. 33, to take control.

History between Naomi Osaka and Camila Osorio

Osorio had previously fallen to Osaka in straight sets at the 2022 Australian Open. However, she has claimed victories over two top-10 opponents in her career, defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (No. 6) in 2021 and France's Caroline Garcia in 2023.

Although Osaka came into the main draw ranked 56th and Osorio sat at 53rd, the result still felt like an upset considering Osaka's career achievements. This victory could be the most significant of Osorio's career, as she became the first Colombian player to defeat a former world No. 1.

Osorio wasn’t flawless, but she did enough to disrupt Osaka’s rhythm and secure the win. The 23-year-old kept her opponent off balance with a variety of drop shots, angles, and slices while maintaining a solid serve throughout the match.

The Colombian frequently drew Osaka to the net, forcing her out of her comfort zone. While the 27-year-old adjusted well, she often found herself caught between the baseline and the net, struggling to establish control. Despite the challenge, Osaka maintained her composure and played with determination, even as she remained on edge throughout the match.

Osorio will take on No. 22 seed Clara Tauson next, with a spot in the third round on the line. Tauson has been in impressive form since her ASB Classic victory in Auckland, recently knocking off world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka on her way to her first WTA 1000 final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.