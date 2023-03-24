Days after they watched C.J. Gardner-Johnson sign a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles reached an agreement on a free agent contract with Terrell Edmunds on Friday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that the Eagles and the fifth-year safety came to terms on a one-year deal.

On Thursday, Edmunds put an end to speculation regarding a possible return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he took to Twitter to bid his farewell to the organization and its fans. The versatile safety remained a free agent, and there were multiple factors that eventually convinced him to take his talents to Philadelphia.

“Just talking and learning about the culture of Philadelphia, about the Eagles and everything that the Eagles stand on,” Edmunds said during a media availability with the Eagles on Friday. “I think that’s something that really, I fell in love with.

“Just going out there, just having that dawg mentality, just putting everything out there on the line for the person beside you and just playing together as one. I think that’s something that really drove me to come here.”

Edmunds joins the Eagles following a five-season run with the Steelers, where he featured in 79 total regular season games. He was among the Steelers’ most reliable defensive players over the course of the 2022 campaign, ranking fourth on the team in snaps played on the defensive side of the ball with 886. Overall, he logged 70 total tackles and five passes defended in 15 games played last year.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has continued to bolster the team’s depth at the safety position in free agency. Roseman’s call to sign Edmunds to a one-year deal comes days after he agreed to a one-year contract with now-former New Orleans Saints safety Justin Evans. He also went all out to keep cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry with the reigning NFC champions, signing them each to a multiyear deal over the opening week of this year’s free agency period.

In the big picture, Edmunds will look to help the Eagles build on their promising 2022 season, where they ranked first in passing yards allowed per game with a 179.4 average.