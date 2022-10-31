Ahead of the 2022-23 season, DePaul University and University of Texas played in an exhibition game on Oct. 30 where all the ticket sales went to the Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation. The foundation is currently offering to help build a new elementary school campus following the tragedy the community went through on May 24.

Texas, who is ranked No. 3 in the country heading into the season, wanted to be a part of the healing process for Uvalde.

“Sometimes you feel helpless wanting to help somebody,” Texas coach Vic Schaefer told ESPN on Oct. 27. “I felt like this might be an opportunity for us as a university, as an athletic department and my program, to really reach out.”

Robb Elementary school will not be reopened due to school officials deciding it would not be beneficial to their students having to return to the place where members of their community were killed.

“It is for a good cause and it’s always special to be able to help out like this, especially with the tragic event that happened,” said former Blue Devil and now Texas guard Sonya Morris. “We want to have a lot of fans come out and help us make an impact and spread awareness.”

Schaefer had reached out to DePaul’s head coach, Doug Bruno, about being a part of the exhibition. The Hall of Famer “quickly accepted” the invitation.