Rookie first-round pick Egor Demin led the Brooklyn Nets to their first win at Summer League on Wednesday. He earned his first major highlight with the team during the process.

Midway through the first quarter, Demin broke away from a pair of Magic defenders, went coast to coast and threw down a vicious dunk with his off hand.

Egor Dëmin has TAKEOFF 😲

The dunk quickly went viral on social media. Where does it rank on Demin's list of all-time slams?

“This one is pretty high. It could be No. 1. I have to watch the replay to tell you,” he said postgame. “To be honest, [I knew I was going to dunk it] when I passed the free-throw line. Well, I was just going and waiting for someone to get on me. And then it was like, oh, nobody’s there. So I just jumped over there and dunked it.”

Demin, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft, was not known for his athleticism at BYU. However, at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he can play above the rim if he gets downhill.

Egor Demin takes flight for viral dunk during Nets Summer League win

Many consider the Russian to be more of a finesse player. Did his aggressive dunk surprise his Nets teammates?

“No. He had this similar dunk [in college],” Danny Wolf said. “Leading up to the combine and the draft they’ll always have highlights. That [dunk] was always the biggest highlight for him. It was at the start, it was that left-hand dunk he had in one of the games. But we were in warmup lines, and he made some dunks, and we were looking at each other, like, we didn’t know he had this. But yeah, I think it was a good way to start his game. It was pretty aggressive.”

Following his highlight dunk, Demin hit three straight threes in the final minutes of the game to seal Brooklyn's 94-90 victory. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three.

The rookie has averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent from three over three Summer League appearances.