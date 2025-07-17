Rookie first-round pick Egor Demin led the Brooklyn Nets to their first win at Summer League on Wednesday. He earned his first major highlight with the team during the process.

Midway through the first quarter, Demin broke away from a pair of Magic defenders, went coast to coast and threw down a vicious dunk with his off hand.

The dunk quickly went viral on social media. Where does it rank on Demin's list of all-time slams?

“This one is pretty high. It could be No. 1. I have to watch the replay to tell you,” he said postgame. “To be honest, [I knew I was going to dunk it] when I passed the free-throw line. Well, I was just going and waiting for someone to get on me. And then it was like, oh, nobody’s there. So I just jumped over there and dunked it.”

Demin, the No. 8 pick in this year's draft, was not known for his athleticism at BYU. However, at 6-foot-8 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, he can play above the rim if he gets downhill.

Egor Demin takes flight for viral dunk during Nets Summer League win

Article Continues Below

Many consider the Russian to be more of a finesse player. Did his aggressive dunk surprise his Nets teammates?

“No. He had this similar dunk [in college],” Danny Wolf said. “Leading up to the combine and the draft they’ll always have highlights. That [dunk] was always the biggest highlight for him. It was at the start, it was that left-hand dunk he had in one of the games. But we were in warmup lines, and he made some dunks, and we were looking at each other, like, we didn’t know he had this. But yeah, I think it was a good way to start his game. It was pretty aggressive.”

Following his highlight dunk, Demin hit three straight threes in the final minutes of the game to seal Brooklyn's 94-90 victory. He finished with 14 points and five rebounds on 5-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-8 from three.

The rookie has averaged 11.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 40.7 percent shooting from the field and 43.5 percent from three over three Summer League appearances.

More Brooklyn Nets News
Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) drives on Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. (8) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center.
Nets rumors: Brooklyn’s plans for $24 million in cap space amid Cam Thomas stalemateEvan Dammarell ·
Egor Demin shooting with fire around him
Nets’ Egor Demin makes ‘heat check’ admission after Summer League daggersErik Slater ·
Terance Mann in a Nets jersey saying "I'm home!" with a Nets logo next to him
Nets’ Terance Mann reacts to ‘crazy’ Brooklyn homecoming after Hawks tradeErik Slater ·
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) talks with forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center.
Kyrie Irving teases response to Kevin Durant, Steve Nash’s Nets discussionJackson Stone ·
image thumbnail
The biggest question Nets’ rookie guards must answer after Summer LeagueErik Slater ·
image thumbnail
Nets’ Nolan Traore, Ben Saraf ruled out for Summer League matchup with MagicErik Slater ·