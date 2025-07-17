In a stunning message on Thursday, as the Los Angeles Chargers returned to the practice facility for training camp, long-time receiver Mike Williams announced that he will retire from the sport.

Williams was the first-ever player drafted to the Chargers in the new Los Angeles era. He began his career with the Bolts after being drafted seventh overall out of Clemson, where he won a National Championship.

Williams' career was filled with injuries; however, he was able to appear in every game last season between the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Williams signed back with the Chargers this past offseason but was added to the PUP list earlier this week.

The former star receiver eclipsed 1,000 yards twice in his career. In his career, the wide out finishes with 5,104 yards, 330 receptions, and 32 touchdowns. Williams caught a game-winning two-point conversion against the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2018 to beat the Chiefs 29-28.

The streets will never forget Mike Williams

Williams could make contested catches like the best of them. He already had elite size, and his ability to jump extremely high allowed him to make a ton of circus catches. However, it also caused Williams to land awkwardly at times, and he would injure his body.

Here is Williams' last TD catch with the Steelers.

Here is Williams' last TD catch with the Steelers.

Mike Williams last touchdown was a good one at least.

It's unclear as to why Williams decided to retire now at age 30. His decision is an honorable one, and football fans will wish Williams nothing but the best moving forward. His time with the Chargers will always be remembered.

In over 100 games played and 330 receptions… Mike Williams has NEVER fumbled. He has more INTs than fumbles 🤯

It's been a rough start to training camp for the Bolts. Williams' retirement is not what anyone expected. Tre Harris is currently holding out along with 30 other second-rounders, and Najee Harris avoided a serious injury scare during a fireworks incident, but is with the team.

The Chargers will need to keep an eye on the receiver position and seriously consider if they need to bring in more talent.