Johnny Manziel recently opened up about his personal life since the release of his documentary on Netflix. But the former quarterback has recently gone further and opened up about other aspects of his life. One notable topic was the truth bomb he dropped about Texas football recruiting him.
During a guest appearance on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Johnny Manziel revealed the Longhorns recruited him to play safety, not quarterback. Apparently, the Texas football program at that time wasn't entirely sure how to use Manziel's athleticism.
“‘I think that's a big reason why I didn't go to the University of Texas. They wouldn't pull the trigger on me and my size at any position,' Manziel said. ‘They wanted me to play safety. Safety, me. Ain't got a lot of white safeties out there Shannon.'”
It's bizarre to think of Johnny Manziel playing safety. First of all, he's too small for that position, which is what he ironically heard about playing quarterback as well. Safety's are generally over six feet tall and over 200 pounds. At the time Texas football was recruiting him, Manziel was under six feet and as he said, only weighed about 175 pounds. But this was during a time in which football just wasn't used to uber-athletic quarterbacks.
His athleticism is what made him a superstar at Texas A&M though and luckily the Aggies gave him a chance to play quarterback. Manziel became one of the most famous icons in sports and pop culture during his collegiate career.
He made wild highlight plays and won the Heisman as a redshirt freshman. After just two years with the Aggies, Johnny Manziel finished with 7,820 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns, 22 interceptions, 2,169 rushing yards, and 30 rushing touchdowns. His 68.9 completion percentage made him one of the most accurate passers in the nation.