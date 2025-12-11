Texas A&M football has a big matchup they're preparing for, as they have to face Miami next week to advance deeper into the playoffs. Before the matchup, they got some news that they'll be losing an important piece to their team, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

“Kentucky is expected to hire Texas A&M DC Jay Bateman as its new defensive coordinator, sources tell CBS Sports. Has been at A&M the last two years. Previously worked at Florida and as defensive coordinator at North Carolina,” Zenitz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Bateman had the Texas A&M defense ranked 19th nationally and 41st in points allowed. Cashius Howell grew under Bateman's system, which helped him earn first-team All-SEC honors this season with 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for loss.

With Bateman leaving, Texas A&M already has their answer for a replacement.

“Sources: Lyle Hemphill, Texas A&M's associate head coach for defense, will be the next defensive coordinator at Texas A&M. He'll replace the departing Jay Bateman, who is off to Kentucky. He brings extensive experience working with Mike Elko, including at Duke,” Thamel wrote on X.

Not only did Elko have to replace Bateman, but he also had to replace offensive coordinator Collin Klein, as he is set to become the head coach at Kansas State.

Texas A&M will have their hands full next week as they try to take down Miami, a team that started off hot but lost some juice throughout the season, and some thought they would not make the CFP. At the same time, they have a roster that is full of talent, and Texas A&M has to be ready.