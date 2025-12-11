The 2027 Nebraska recruiting class just got even better with the commitment of defensive lineman Jayden Travers from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore. The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman announced his decision during the broadcast of the Overtime National Championship game, choosing the Cornhuskers over finalists Michigan and Miami.

A three-star prospect in the 247Sports Composite, Travers is listed as the No. 523 overall player in the nation and the No. 53 defensive lineman for the 2027 class. In Maryland, he ranks No. 10 among all players. Rivals Industry also ranks him highly, tabbing him as the nation’s No. 56 defensive lineman. His athletic profile includes 33.5-inch arms, 11-inch hands, and an impressive 111.5-inch broad jump, bringing both strength and explosiveness at the point of attack.

Nebraska extended an offer to Travers back in May, and his trip to Lincoln for the late-October game against Northwestern clearly stuck with him. Even with defensive line coach Terry Bradden recently leaving, Travers felt good about the Cornhuskers and their direction. He made it clear that he only visited Nebraska among the finalists, and although he stayed in touch with Miami’s Jason Taylor, he ultimately chose to play for the Huskers.

247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins praised Travers as an aggressive defensive lineman who can penetrate with his power and surge. Travers can break free from blockers in a flash, maintain a wide, solid stance, and use his lower-body power to make an impact, Ivins noted. On top of that, he can slide into multiple defensive looks, giving Nebraska plenty of options.

Travers becomes the first defensive line commit in Nebraska’s 2027 class and the second lineman overall, joining Omaha (Neb.) Millard North offensive tackle Matt Erickson. With Travers’ commitment, Nebraska now has seven commitments for the 2027 cycle. According to 247Sports Composite, the class holds the No. 5 spot nationally and No. 2 in the Big Ten, following only Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, and Ohio State. Other big names in the class include five-star Omaha Central athlete Tory Pittman III, four-star quarterback Trae Taylor, and four-star wide receivers Antayvious Ellis and Jabari Watkins.

Nebraska’s 2026 class didn’t exactly impress, ranking 114th nationally and 17th in the Big Ten, but the addition of Travers shows that Nebraska’s recruiting under head coach Matt Rhule is gaining steam. As more talented players commit to Lincoln, the Huskers are looking to turn things around on the recruiting front and the field.