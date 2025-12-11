After being bounced out of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, the Chicago Cubs are making moves with the hopes of improving the roster for a deeper run in the postseason next year. On Thursday, the organization may have made an underrated move after signing a reliever in free agency.

Reports indicate that Chicago is signing Hoby Milner to a one-year contract, according to Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic. The soon-to-be 35-year-old reliever will join the Cubs' bullpen next season.

The 2026 campaign will be Milner's 10th year in MLB. He began his career in 2017 with the Philadelphia Phillies before being traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2018. He also played for the Los Angeles Angels before taking on a role with the Brewers, where he played for Milwaukee for four seasons.

Hoby Milner played for the Texas Rangers in the 2025 season, where he threw a career-high 70.1 innings pitched. Milner joins the Cubs with a career 3.82 ERA, 1.265 WHIP, and 321 strikeouts. He only has one career save, so he'll more than likely play as a long or middle reliever in Chicago.

The Cubs have been heavily involved in the rumor mill early on in the offseason. Not only is Chicago potentially linked to starting pitcher Zac Gallen, but some rumors suggest the front office could trade second baseman Nico Hoerner. Although that seems unlikely.

Kyle Tucker walked in free agency this offseason. Of course, Chicago still has a chance to bring him back, but considering he's one of the best outfielders available in the market, the Cubs will have plenty of competition in potentially signing him.