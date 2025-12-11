Dec 11, 2025 at 1:27 AM ET

Michigan State Spartans' coaching overhaul under newly hired head coach Pat Fitzgerald is beginning to take shape, and it now includes a familiar face returning home.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebackers coach Max Bullough is expected to join the Spartans’ staff as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, marking a major addition for MSU and a major loss for the Notre Dame football.

“Max Bullough returning to Michigan State as assistant coach,” Jim Comparoni of SpartanMag posted on X, formerly Twitter, signaling the news that quickly gained steam.

Bullough’s move comes as Michigan State resets its identity under Fitzgerald while retaining defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.

“Sources tell On3 sports that the deal is being finalized tonight to bring Max Bullough back to Michigan State,” On3’s Pete Nakos posted on X, formerly Twitter, adding clarity on the situation.

During his three-year stint at Notre Dame, Bullough earned a strong reputation for developing linebackers and serving as a high-impact recruiter.

Bullough starred for the Spartans from 2010 to 2013, becoming a two-time captain, three-year starter, two-time All-Big Ten First Team selection — credentials that tie him tightly to MSU’s tradition of defensive toughness.

There had been speculation weeks earlier that Bullough could be a candidate to ultimately replace former coach Jonathan Smith, underscoring how highly he is regarded within the program.

With Notre Dame missing the College Football Playoff and opting out of a bowl game, Marcus Freeman will now be able to immediately shift focus to replacing a key assistant. The loss of Bullough creates an important early-offseason challenge, but also an opportunity to also retool the defensive staff.

As Michigan State builds its future under Fitzgerald and reconnects with its defensive roots, Bullough’s return signals a renewed emphasis on the toughness that once defined the program.