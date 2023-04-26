Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Arch Manning could have been like Bronny James by now, making millions of dollars through NIL deals. However, the incoming Texas football freshman is refusing to use his name, image and likeness to make money … at least for now.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian revealed as much as he denied talks that Manning’s recruitment to the team was fueled by a lucrative NIL deal. According to Sarkisian, Arch’s grandfather, Archie Manning, even has a condition for the youngster before he can take NIL deals.

“Everybody is under this assumption that this was an NIL deal for him to come to the University of Texas. It was absolutely not,” Sarkisian told The Athletic.

“The beauty of it for us, his NIL value — whatever it is — his grandpa (Archie) won’t let him take any NIL money. He said, ‘You can take money when you become a player and you start.'”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Steve Sarkisian also shared the message that Arch Manning’s dad, Cooper Manning, sent to him after the next generation of the Mannings committed to Texas football. Cooper–the older brother of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning–emphasized that “Arch Manning is coming to Texas because he loves the University of Texas” and that he has “taken zero money from an NIL perspective.”

Arch has an NIL valuation of $3.2 million, which is the highest in college football and just behind Bronny James and Livvy Dunne, per On3. And considering the popularity of his name, that is not really a surprise.

However, it might be a good thing for him to heed the advice of his family. After all, it is better for Arch to prove himself in college football and earn his way to NIL deals instead of relying to his family name. That way, he can also avoid the criticisms and the pressure that comes with being a Manning.