Arch Manning is heading into his freshman year with the Texas football program, and his uncle, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning talked about the advice he has given him in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

“We’re just excited for him,” Eli Manning said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s already at Texas right now, going through spring ball, and I want to be a resource for him, but I never wanna be the guy to say, ‘hey you gotta be doing this, you gotta be doing that,’ some of it, you gotta learn on the run. You gotta just go in there, you gotta be a freshman in college.”

"Arch is at Texas right now going through spring ball and we're excited for him.. Whenever I get to see him we always sit down and talk ball" ~ @EliManning #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9zq5hcao9O — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 5, 2023

Despite emphasizing that he does not want to be overwhelming in giving advice to Arch Manning, the former Giants quarterback said that each time he visits with his nephew, they carve out some time to talk football.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Whenever we get together, I get to see him in the summertime, I get to see him at different times throughout the year, and we always kind of set an hour or 30 minutes, or happen to be sitting there, eat lunch and just kind of pick his brain,” Eli Manning said on The Pat McAfee Show. “And this is when he was in high school and to see what he knows about coverages or what he knows about just talking ball. Talking X’s and O’s.”

Eli Manning said he talks about coverages and concepts, and that they are letting high school players throw more now than they did when he played. He also said he looks forward to talking with him about the college game, because it is more like the NFL.

It is unknown whether Arch Manning would start right away, or if Quinn Ewers will be the starter at Texas.