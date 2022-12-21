By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

Quarterback Arch Manning has officially signed his letter of intent and will play for the Texas Longhorns. A member of the legendary Manning family and listed as the No. 1 overall recruit in the cycle, Texas landed a quarterback they hope can help lead them to the College Football Playoff.

First reported by Mike Roach of 247 Sports and eventually confirmed by Texas football’s twitter account, Manning has locked in his commitment to the Longhorns. Manning is the first No. 1 overall recruit by 247 Sports standards to sign with Texas.

Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli and the nephew of Eli. Alongside his familial ties, Manning was a five-star prospect coming out of high school who received offers from schools such as Alabama, Georgia and Clemson; alongside Texas.

During his time at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans, Manning compiled an overall record of 34-9. He completed 64% of his passes for 8,599 yards and 115 touchdowns. Mannning also added 1,155 yards and 25 touchdowns in the run game.

In their scouting report of Arch Manning, 247 Sports noted that the quarterback has an ideal frame with mobility to match. They added that any throw on the field, the nephew of Peyton and Eli can make it.

“Displays excellent arm talent, showing the ability to make any throw on the field within the pocket,” 247 Sports said of Manning. “Shows the ability to drive the ball down the field and throw with velocity. Throws an exceptional deep ball, flashing outstanding touch and ball placement allowing him to throw his receivers open.

The Longhorns do have quarterback Quinn Ewers, the No. 1 overall recruit in 2021 on the roster. However, with Manning’s bloodline and projected talent, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him on the field for Texas sooner rather than later.