One of the most talked-about teams coming into the 2024 college football season is the Texas Longhorns. This year’s Texas football team, under fourth-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, has a roster that makes for one of the smoothest transitions for a school entering a new conference. The Longhorns, of course, are joining arguably the toughest conference in college football—the SEC.

On their way out of the Big 12, Texas football took with them one final conference championship, their first since 2009. That was good enough to get them into the final four teams in the College Football Playoff last season, yet that would be as far as they would get.

Still, this is the best that Texas football fans have felt in some time. Hype for Longhorns football nearly equals the size of the Lone Star State itself—and it’s never far off. But this year’s team, coming with the momentum from last, has authenticity to its advertising, more so than in previous years, and that’s even with their new SEC membership.

Currently, the Longhorns are the AP preseason No. 4 ranked team in the country, predicted to finish second in the SEC behind the favorite, Georgia Bulldogs. But this season is about more than just a conference title; it’s about winning the national title, their first since 2005.

On paper, it’s hard to argue that Texas is not one of the best teams in the country. With the way Sarkisian has assembled the roster, the talent level is through the roof and capable of doing the unthinkable, which is first winning the SEC crown in its first season. Just a few weeks ago, it was all in front of Texas as the team prepared for the 2024 season with fall camp. Now, however, things aren’t as solid as they once were due to some key injuries that could seriously doom the Longhorns’ chances of not just winning the SEC championship but also the national championship.

Lack of running back depth could cost Texas football their national championship aspirations

The Longhorns suffered a significant blow when it was announced that true freshman running back Christian Clark tore his Achilles tendon in practice, marking the second season-ending injury at the position in just six days last week. This injury came on the heels of the news that CJ Baxter, last year’s opening-game starter, would undergo season-ending knee surgery. These back-to-back losses leave Texas with only three scholarship running backs, a concerning lack of depth at a critical position.

Jaydon Blue, who has appeared in 23 games at Texas and rushed for 431 yards with three touchdowns, is expected to take the brunt of the carries this season. Blue showed flashes of potential in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal loss to Washington, where he contributed not only as a rusher but also as a receiver and returner. However, behind Blue, the options are less experienced and unproven.

Sophomore Quintrevion Wisner, who played primarily on special teams last season, and freshman Jerrick Gibson, ranked as the No. 2 running back in the class of 2024, round out the remaining depth.

With less than two weeks before the start of the 2024 season, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are exploring all options to address this critical depth issue. Sarkisian has indicated that the Longhorns are considering adding a player from the transfer portal, specifically a graduate transfer, to help bolster the running back room, according to Billy Gates and KXAN. However, the challenge remains finding someone who can contribute meaningfully at this late stage.

The injuries in the backfield place even more pressure on quarterback Quinn Ewers, a Heisman hopeful, and the talented wide receiver corps, which could be considered one of the best in the country. Ewers will now carry the weight of expectations on his shoulders, as the Longhorns may need to rely more heavily on their passing game to compensate for the loss of their top running backs. This increased responsibility comes at a time when the College Football Playoff has expanded to a 12-team field, adding more games and potential wear and tear on the roster. Then again, the added field could play as an advantage to the Longhorns chances now.

The Longhorns’ offense, while still potent on paper, will have to stay healthy at the skill positions if they hope to contend for a national championship. The lack of depth at running back could prove to be a significant obstacle in their quest, especially in the grueling SEC, where injuries can quickly derail even the most talented teams. Texas football must navigate this season with caution, as the margin for error has become razor-thin with the loss of two key players in the backfield.